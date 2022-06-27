ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sydney is rocked by another gang shooting as the man found not guilty of the execution of Comanchero boss Mick Hawi is himself targeted in carpark ambush as revenge shootings spiral

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A former bikie who was found not guilty of the execution of Comanchero boss Mick Hawi is fighting for life after he was shot in Sydney's inner west.

Yusuf Nazlioglu is understood to be in critical condition in Westmead Hospital after the shooting about 6.30pm on Monday.

The attack is the latest in a string of underworld hits across Sydney that have left 13 dead in the last two years as warring gangs fight for territory and settle scores.

It is understood he was hit by multiple bullets in a basement car park on Walker Street in Rhodes - with police cordoning off the Rhodes Central building on Monday night.

A heavily bandaged man was seen being stretchered out of the building by paramedics as police watched on.

The building includes a shopping centre, apartments and basement carpark.

Police were seen gathering near one of the lobby entrances with tape put up around a set of lifts and a nearby fast food outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwjEe_0gNK3KYy00
Paramedics treat the former Lone Wolf bikie shot in Sydney's inner west on Monday as police watch on (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaob4_0gNK3KYy00
A jury found Yusuf Nazlioglu (pictured) not guilty of Comanchero boss Mick Hawi's execution in 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbk2F_0gNK3KYy00
Bodies have been piling up in the Harbour City in the past 18 months with at least a dozen contract killings linked to the bitter feud between the Hamzy and Alameddine crime clans

Nazlioglu was charged with murder after Hawi, the ex-kingpin of the Comanchero bikie gang who was he gunned down as he climbed into his luxury four-wheel-drive outside a Rockdale Fitness First gym in Sydney's south in 2018.

He was found not guilty but had another brush with the law when he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm.

The underworld figure was sentenced to three years in prison and walked free in September 2021.

Haunting covert recordings played in court during his sentencing revealed that Nazlioglu new he was a marked man.

'I used to hear people outside were going to knock me, yeah?' he said while inside Sydney's Silverwater Prison in 2020, the Daily Telegraph reported.

'I used to still leave my house, brother, knowing that one day someone's going to sneak up on me and put one in my head.

'But I still f*****g went to the same hairdresser, went to the same f*****g restaurants yeah. I still showed my face in front yard and hung out with boys at their porches at their houses, yeah knowing I'm gunna get knocked one day.'

The Australian that was raised by Turkish parents even bragged that he still visits the same mosque 'where all our enemies know we pray'.

'They could wait for us to walk out brother, did we s**t ourselves? Were we scared? No.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaApP_0gNK3KYy00
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Rhodes (pictured) about 7pm with Nazlioglu rushed to hospital 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUyF5_0gNK3KYy00
Detectives and officers on the scene at Walker Street in Rhodes (pictured) 

While Nazlioglu was found not guilty by a jury of the hit on Hawi, his friend, furniture removalist Ahmad Doudar, 40, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Father-of-one Doudar was sentenced after admitting to being an accessory after the fact to Hawi's murder.

Doudar's role in the crime involved him picking up a hidden silver Aurion with a tow truck and intending to dispose of it, alongside others, the court heard.

Justice Robert Allan Hulme said on sentencing that '(Mr Doudar) intended to assist in disposing of the vehicle in order to assist' in the murder.

Nazlioglu, then 39, and alleged getaway driver Jamal El-Jaidi, then 32, were both found not guilty by a jury, following a week of deliberations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCzOr_0gNK3KYy00
Police responded after being called to Walker Street Rhodes after shots were fired (pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zST7p_0gNK3KYy00
A basement carpark on Walker Street is searched by officers (pictured) 

Doudar, who accepted their involvement in the crime when making his plea, was not called to give evidence at their trial.

In sentencing Doudar for being an accessory, the judge said murders like this 'do not happen by chance... they require the involvement of multiple people.'

Doudar's motive remains unknown. 'For all I know, Mr Doudar may have been motivated by one or more other purposes,' the judge said.

Hawi's wife, Carolina Gonzalez, sister Zeinab and parents Ahmad and Nahdi read statements at his sentencing hearing.

They gave 'very moving accounts of the loss and grief that has resulted from the taking of their loved one in the most horrendous of circumstances.'

Doudar was jailed with a non parole period of three years and four months while Nazlioglu and El-Jaidi walked free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psOqb_0gNK3KYy00
Former Comanchero boss Mick Hawi  (pictured) was gunned down outside a Rockdale gym 

HOW THE UNDERWORLD HAS ERUPTED IN SYDNEY

AUGUST 29, 2020 - Fares Abounader, a Comanchero bikie was shot dead in a drive-by attack as his wife and young child were inside their Panania house.

OCTOBER 4, 2020 - Shaylin Zreika - an associate of the Alameddines - is beaten with a metal bar in a street fight in Strathfield

OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Rafat Alameddine's former home is shot up in a drive-by shooting

OCTOBER 19, 2020 - Mejid Hamzy is shot dead in Condell Park

JANUARY 30, 2021 - Mustafa Naaman is shot dead in Hurstville in a suspected mistaken identity attack on Ibrahem Hamze

JANUARY 30, 2021 - Mejed Derbas is shot dead in Smithfield

FEBRUARY 15, 2021 - Bilal Hamze's mother Maha Hamze comes under gunfire again in another drive-by shooting at her home in Auburn

MARCH 12, 2021 - A home linked to the Alameddine family in Guildford is shot up

AUGUST 6, 2021 - Alameddine low-level associate Shady Kanj is shot in Chester Hill and found dead by police in Guildford

AUGUST 14, 2021 - Police foil alleged gangland hit on Ibrahem Hamze when they spot stolen Mercedes in North Sydney

OCTOBER 20, 2021 - Salim and Toufik Hamze are gunned down outside their home in Guildford

NOVEMBER 10, 2021 - Drive-by shooting at Guildford home of Alameddine associate. No-one is hurt

JANUARY 6, 2022 - Brother of Bassam Hamzy, Ghassan Amoun, is shot dead at 35 years of age in a brazen daylight execution as he sat in a BMW outside an apartment building in Western Sydney.

APRIL, 4, 2022 - Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad aka 'Mr Big' is gunned down in a hail of bullets - after being warned by police that he had a million-dollar bounty on his head for his role in deadly shooting in Greenacre.

MAY 10, 2022 - Comanchero bikies with links to the Alameddine clan, Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar were shot at while training at a gym in Auburn. Omar died at the seen while Tarek miraculously survived after being shot 10 times including in the face.

MAY 14: Rami Iskander, 23, was shot in the torso in front of his pregnant wife and two-year-old child at his home on Knox Street at Belmore just before 4am on Saturday. He is the nephew of Brownie Ahmad

MAY 15: NSW Police launch Strikeforce Erebus to try and tackle the growing problem of gang violence with the Australian Federal Police and intelligence agencies partnering with state cops to stop the bloodshed.



