First Big Sales of Koketit’s NFTs Come With Record-Breaking Numbers

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternationally known digital artist, Shira Barzilay aka Koketit, has gained some major achievements in a short amount of time. She successfully auctioned two of her exclusive 1/1 NFT artworks, one named “Family tree”, sold at the well-established Tiroche Auction House for $14,160 – the highest price for an NFT piece sold...

