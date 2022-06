Less than a month after the opening of user registration to STRMNFT marketplace, thousands of NFTs have already been minted by more than 5,000 users. In detail, STRMNFT began its user registration on May 31, 2022. Since then, the NFT marketplace has seen its new users actively trying out the platform’s features and services. In fact, the art division of TNC Group has minted up to 10,000 NFTs for its Lady Ape Club (LAC) collection. TNC is a partner company of StreamCoin, the Web3 live streaming firm that developed STRMNFT.

INTERNET ・ 7 HOURS AGO