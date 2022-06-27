'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup includes Demi Lovato, Meghan Thee Stallion & more

Long gone are the days when Jeopardy! contestants could make random guesses to their hearts’ content without worrying about being lambasted by viewers on social media. Still, that looming threat doesn’t tend to stop contestants from blurting out whatever first pops into their super-smart brains, which brings about shameful guesses such as someone thinking Michael Caine was Mick Jagger. Or, in the case of current champ Halley Ryherd, mistaking one of hip-hop’s most seminal acts, Public Enemy, with the short-time rap group led by soon-to-be Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg. Even Chuck D himself weighed in, and was far nicer about it than most Twitter users.

