'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup includes Demi Lovato, Meghan Thee Stallion & more

By Andrea Dresdale
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series is back. This year's lineup, sponsored by Massage Envy, kicks off July 8 in...

Vibe

Chris Brown And Normani Share Steamy Moments In “WE (Warm Embrace)” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).” Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

H.E.R. releases cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ soundtrack

H.E.R. has released a cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to The Music’ from the Jack Antonoff-curated Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack. Antonoff also produced and provided backing vocals for the cover, which was released on streaming platforms on June 23. The H.E.R. version of the track opens slightly less raucously than the original, but eventually builds up a thumping funk beat. Meanwhile, Wilson pays vocal tribute to Sly and the Family Stone while making the song uniquely her own.
THEATER & DANCE
People

Demi Lovato Teases New Single 'Substance' from Upcoming Album HOLY FVCK

The singer — whose eighth studio album, HOLY FVCK, will be released next month — gave their Instagram followers a first listen to their upcoming single "Substance," which is set to drop July 15. "SUBSTANCE July 15th.🩸Pre-Save Now," Lovato, 29, simply captioned the post, which features the track's...
MUSIC
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
BET

Listen To Beyoncé New Dance Song ‘Break My Soul’

This is not an alert: Beyoncé just dropped a new song!. Following her announcement last week that she has a new album RENAISSANCE coming next month (July 29, 2022 to be exact), Beyoncé released the first offering from the LP at midnight on Tuesday (June 21). Subtly sharing...
THEATER & DANCE
Demi Lovato
Megan Thee Stallion
Ozuna
thesource.com

Report: 1 Out of Every 60 On-Demand Streams Belongs to Drake

Drake is continuing to run up the numbers with his new album Honestly, Nevermind. According to Billboard, one in every 60 on-demand streams of music belonged to the 6ix God. The release of the new album boosted his numbers and currently is responsible for 1 out of every 100 on-demand streams. In the first week of release, Drake earned 251.7 million on-demand streams.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

After Hilarious Jeopardy Error Involving Mark Wahlberg And Public Enemy, Both Chuck D And The Contestant Responded

Long gone are the days when Jeopardy! contestants could make random guesses to their hearts’ content without worrying about being lambasted by viewers on social media. Still, that looming threat doesn’t tend to stop contestants from blurting out whatever first pops into their super-smart brains, which brings about shameful guesses such as someone thinking Michael Caine was Mick Jagger. Or, in the case of current champ Halley Ryherd, mistaking one of hip-hop’s most seminal acts, Public Enemy, with the short-time rap group led by soon-to-be Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg. Even Chuck D himself weighed in, and was far nicer about it than most Twitter users.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Beyoncé Debuts 'RENAISSANCE' Lead Single "Break My Soul"

Beyoncé has officially shared the lead single of RENAISSANCE, entitled “Break My Soul.”. Clocking in at just over four-and-a-half minutes, the cut features production work Tricky Stewart, Terius Nash and Bey herself. The upbeat, summer-ready cut fuses sonic hints of music from the islands as Beyoncé sings of finding new love and life — feeling free with the anthem as she sings “Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Frank Zappa’s Recordings, Song Catalog and More Acquired by Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group has announced an agreement with Frank Zappa’s family to acquire the legendary musician’s recordings, publishing catalog, film archive, name and likeness, and the contents of “The Vault,” the storage facility that houses his complete archives. The agreement is between UMG and the Zappa trust — comprising the musician’s children Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva Zappa — and spans his four-decade career. The deal, terms of which were not disclosed, expands on a previous partnership and the assets will continue to be managed by the company’s recorded-music catalog division, Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), and Universal Music Publishing Group.
MUSIC
blueridgeoutdoors

Songs for Summer

Our Favorite New Music from the Blue Ridge and Beyond. EVERY MONTH OUR EDITORS CURATE a playlist of new music, mainly focusing on independent artists from the South. In June we’re highlighting new tunes from Bruce Hornsby, Angel Olsen, and Widespread Panic. Drive-By Truckers “Welcome to Club X III”...
MUSIC
UPI News

BTS member J-Hope teases solo single 'More'

June 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing his new single. The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a teaser Wednesday for his solo single "More." "More" is the pre-release single from J-Hope's forthcoming debut solo album, Jack in the Box....
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Soccer Mommy, Muna, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Soccer Mommy, Muna, Joan Shelley, Hollie Cook, Braxe + Falcon, Zola Jesus, Tim Heidecker, Porcupine Tree, and Giveon. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
SOCCER

