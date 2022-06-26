Montana: Home to the World’s Prettiest Ditches

Reason #87 that everyone and their dog is moving to Montana - it's not just the mountains and rivers that are stunningly pretty. The simple truth is that Montana is chock full of simple, incredibly natural photo ops. (Hence the "Natural Beauty" thing.) The everyday and the mundane can be absolutely...
Montana has some of the most interesting town names I've ever seen. I mean, just try and say Ekalaka five times fast. All jokes aside, there truly are some hard-to-pronounce towns in the Treasure State, and some of them kind of defy the English language in their pronunciation. Every Montanan will know exactly who is and isn't from Montana based on how they pronounce these town names. Let's dive right in.
Meeteetse, Wyo. — A hiker has been hospitalized after being mauled by a bear, believed to have been a grizzly, in the mountains of northwestern Wyoming, the state's Game and Fish agency said Tuesday, adding that it was a "surprise encounter." The man, described by the agency as an...
Knowing where a decent rest stop is while you're on the road is crucial. Cell service can get spotty in rural Montana so it's always best to check a map before you leave, just in case. The great news: Montana has some of the most beautiful rest stops one could...
Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.
If you want to spend a lot of money on food and drain your bank account on drinks, this would be the place to do that. Montana used to be known as a state where you could get a great quality meal and tasty beverage for a low price, but over time that has changed. Prices have gone up not only in real estate but in restaurants and bars recently. Even some dive bars have increased their prices locally. The real question is, where is the most expensive place to drink? It's close to Bozeman.
You can tell it's tourist season here in Montana. The RVs are everywhere, parking is backed up, folks are walking around wearing their overpriced Montana-themed t-shirts, and the folks that always complain about tourists are complaining even more. Summer is busy here; folks from all over the world come to...
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Yesterday was another picturesque day in Big Sky Country. I have about 100 pictures on my phone and many of them that I have kept are all of our Big Sky. So where did the renowned nickname for Montana, "Big Sky", originate?. Well, many accredit it to author A.B.Guthrie, Jr.'s...
A couple of years ago it was a plague of grasshoppers that seemed to be swarming the Magic City. This summer, it looks like we're having an invasion of moths. I don't know if it's been like this in your part of Yellowstone County but in my west end, every morning I've vacuumed up at least a couple dozen of them all over the house. At night, if the television is the only thing emitting light in the room there will be several attached to the screen.
The Today Show recently visited Bozeman, Montana while working on a story about "Zoom Towns" that were created during the pandemic. Apparently, Bozeman is considered a "Zoom Town." If you're wondering what that means, here's a simple description: a "Zoom Town" is a town or city that has grown due to an influx of remote workers. During the pandemic, the population of Bozeman grew substantially as people moved from larger cities to work remotely in Montana.
Julie Seedhouse is the co-founder of 100 Strong Billings, a philanthropic effort for women to donate 100 dollars a quarter. After each quarter, a vote is made on which nonprofit organizations will receive those funds and use them for a capital project. In the last three years, 100 Strong Billings has given over $120,000 to the community. The next vote will be on July 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The Fourth of July – also known as Independence Day – has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. The tradition goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution when the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence. Our heroes help protect that...
When is the last time that you visited a cemetery? It's been about two years for me but that's only because my dad was buried in one. There are some amazing things that you can learn there. Many of the gravestones have a little history on them like military service, years they lived, family information, sometimes even how they died, etc.
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger.
The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said.
A video...
I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
ONTARIO, Ore. — Firefighters from several agencies around the region are working to contain a wildfire in Malheur County, Oregon, north of Vale. Smoke from the fire also is noticeable in much of southwestern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and local rural and rangeland firefighters...
Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
