Maryland State

Clearing out, feeling comfortable again by tonight

By Damon Matson
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese showers will steadily come to an end after lunchtime today with a cold front passing by and moving east of the area today. A few lingering showers and a storm or two could pop up across southern MD into this evening, but most of us will be dry this afternoon....

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Rounds of stormy weather set to strike central, eastern U.S. this week

While thunderstorms have been lurking across much of the Plains for several days, the northeastern United States has enjoyed a stretch of calm and dry weather, complete with low humidity and seasonable late-spring temperatures over the weekend. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change is on the way, as rain, thunderstorms and a surge in humidity are set to make for an unsettled first half of the week. In the Plains, some storms may even turn severe.
COLORADO STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential. Tropical Cyclone Two, located near the southern Windward Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent. 1. Northern Gulf...
ENVIRONMENT

