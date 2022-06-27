Weather forecast UK LIVE: Met Office WARNING for heavy rain as two flood alerts out in place for three-day WASHOUT

BRITAIN is set to be soaked by torrential rain & flooding this week as a wet weather system from the Atlantic barrels towards the UK.

Flood alerts are in place in Scotland as the nation prepares for a damp weather week of heavy rain and frosty winds.

A band of rain sweeping in from the west will see gales batter the coast from Tuesday, while thunder and lightning is likely later in the week.

Meteorologist Martin Bowles has warned "further wet and windy weather" is expected across the northwest from Monday evening, with the showers moving across the rest of the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office said of today's weather: "Bands of rain or showers moving eastwards across many parts, heavy in the east with a chance of thunder in the afternoon. Drier and brighter in the west later.

In its outlook from Tuesday to Thursday the weather agency said: “Rain arriving into the West on Tuesday, fragmenting into showers by Wednesday, mainly dry elsewhere.

“Warm by Wednesday. Perhaps some thundery rain in the east on Thursday.”

A look at this week: Sunshine and showers

It will be a mixed week across the UK, as periods of rain interrupt the mostly sunny weather.

Temperatures will remain in the early 20s throughout the south, while in the mid-teens for the north.

Showers will be ever present during this week, but Thursday will see large amounts of rain impact the country.

In pictures: Brits enjoy the Sunday sunshine

It was a warm and dry day yesterday across much of the country.

This pleasant weather saw many Brits head to their nearest parks and beaches to enjoy the summer sunshine.

This comes as forecasts reveal that Brits could be in for at least two more heatwaves before the summer ends.

Graham Hunt/BNPS

This morning's outlook

It will be cooler this morning across much of the country than in recent days.

The south and southeast will be mostly dry, whereas the west and north will be hit with rain.

As the morning progresses, temperatures will be around 12C-15C

Weather summary for today & tonight

The Met Office says a "band of showery rain will move eastwards, heavy in places", especially in the east this afternoon "with a risk of isolated thunder".

"Western areas turning dry with sunny spells by the afternoon," it added.

"Tonight will be mostly dry with long clear spells in the south and east, allowing it to turn rather chilly.

"Becoming wet and windy in the northwest."

More heatwaves on the cards this summer, says forecaster

Leon Brown of US-based forecaster The Weather Company said: "More heatwaves imported from the continent to the UK are forecast this summer, each reaching at least 28C – and likely higher – and each lasting several days."

Two heatwaves could be on the cards in August and even September, he said.

Hot weather to return next week, say forecasters

Some forecasters believe the warmth could return towards the end of next week.

Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook said some models suggest scorching 32C sunshine in central and eastern England on Thursday.

There are "some blow torch runs" in summertime forecasts which "definitely needs watching".

Another four heatwaves have been predicted by the time the season ends, with temperatures reaching "well into the high 30s".

Around 30mm of rain fell in west Lancashire in just ONE hour

The Met Office tweeted: "Whilst SE England is starting dry, some heavy showery rain is affecting more western parts, along with Wales.

"There are reports of 30mm of rain falling in just 1 hour in parts of west Lancashire.

"Meanwhile, brighter skies and fewer showers are affecting N Ireland and W Scotland."

How will the start of the week unfold?

A dry and bright start with long sunny spells in London.

Scattered showers breaking out widely by the afternoon, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain.

Drier later with skies clearing and maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

Remember to protect your eyes in the summer sunshine

Eyes are 10 times more sensitive than skin.

UV rays can have serious lasting damage on the eyes and increase your chances of developing cataracts, the number one cause of blindness in the world.

The Met Office offers ways to protect your eyes from UV rays including good quality sunglasses that keep out 99 percent of the sun’s rays.

More information can be found here.

Cloudy start to the week in Edinburgh

Variable amounts of cloud with some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers, briefly heavy in places.

Turning drier later with maximum temperatures of 17 °C.

Cloud on Tuesday with rain at times, persistent and heavy at times in the southwest.

Chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Manchester to see highs of 19C today

A morning of sunshine and frequent heavy showers.

However, showers easing during the afternoon, leaving a dry rest of the day for many.

On the cool side for late June with maximum temperatures of 19 °C.

Mystery ‘surprise’ solar storm hits earth

A SOLAR storm has hit Earth over the weekend and caused a temporary disturbance of the planet’s magnetosphere.

The storm was caused by an unexpected Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that was embedded in the solar wind, according to The Express.

A CME occurs when the Sun ejects a cloud of charged particles and electromagnetic fluctuations from its atmosphere.

They are one of the most powerful forms of a solar storm.

“A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm broke out around midnight (UT) on June 25-26,” according to Experts at Spaceweather.com.

“Forecasters aren’t sure why. The prime suspect is an unexpected CME embedded in the solar wind.

“So far no auroras have been reported from the six-hour storm.”

Could the warm weather make a return?

Some forecasters believe the warmth could return towards the end of next week.

Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook said some models suggest scorching 32C sunshine in central and eastern England on Thursday.

There are “some blow torch runs” in summertime forecasts which “definitely needs watching”.

Another four heatwaves have been predicted by the time the season ends, with temperatures reaching “well into the high 30s”.

What Brits should expect in early July

Brits could be hit with heavy showers and thunderstorms in the first week of July, as the unsettled weather continues, claim the Met Office

“Sunny spells for many with a few showers at the end of June and beginning of July, there is a low risk of heavy, and possibly thundery showers associated with these in the south and east of the UK.

Winds are expected to be moderate or strong at times, especially in the northwest and near heavy showers. The unsettled conditions are likely to be confined to the north of the country through the later part of the period, perhaps bringing longer spells of rain to these areas.

“Southern areas likely staying drier, although with the risk of showers remaining. Temperatures are expected to be near normal, locally warm in parts of the east and southeast.”

Manchester’s outlook for Sunday – Tuesday

It will begin feeling fresher than of late with maximum temperatures of 20 °C.

Windy for all on Sunday with a continued risk of heavy showers.

Winds easing for Monday ahead of more persistent rain potentially arriving on Tuesday.

Temperatures around the seasonal average.

Top tips for Hay fever sufferers

The pollen levels across the UK are very high at the moment.

While this usually means the sun is out and the weather is warm, it can lead to some serious discomfort for Hay Fever sufferers, so here are some tips from the NHS to help.

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

stay indoors whenever possible

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to do your normal activities

Pollen levels high across the country once again

As is becoming the norm, Pollen levels are high across much of the country.

This, of course, is bad news for Hay Fever sufferers.

If you struggle with Hay Fever, make sure to avoid heavily grassed areas and follow these tips: