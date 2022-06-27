ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Charlie Austin signs for TENTH club of his career as he joins Brisbane Roar after leaving QPR on free transfer

By Alex Cole
 2 days ago
FORMER Premier League striker Charlie Austin has signed for Australian outfit Brisbane Roar.

The 32-year-old was released by QPR at the end of last season.

Austin has joined Brisbane Roar on a multi-year deal

The A-League team announced the move on Twitter and via their official site on Monday morning.

The confirmation was assisted by the Guardian's Max Rushden, who provided a hilarious introduction for the fellow Englishman.

Brisbane declared they have landed Austin on a multi-year deal, making them his TENTH career team.

The ex-Southampton man will be arriving Down Under later this week.

He said: "I’m delighted to be joining Brisbane Roar.

“To play abroad is something I’ve always wanted to do and when the opportunity came up to join this club I was looking to explore it.

“I met the gaffer Warren in London and he sold me the project of the football club and it was one I was excited about!

“I want to help the club get back into the top six and on a personal note score as many goals as possible.”

Austin comes off the back of a disappointing season with the West London club.

He bagged five league goals in 34 appearances which came mainly from the substitute bench.

It was the forward's second stint at Loftus Road, where the fan favourite scored 61 goals in total.

Following his departure, he added: "Sadly my time is up at QPR.

"A huge thank you to the fans for your support on and off the pitch.

"To the gaffer for bringing me back -even though we didn’t achieve what we all wanted.

"To the players who have been a pleasure to work with, and lastly to my family."

