ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Warning for EVERY Facebook user after ‘hundreds of millions’ of logins stolen – what you need to do

By Lee Bell
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9ZJN_0gNJhdgB00

MILLIONS of Facebook users have been duped by a phishing scam that tricks victims into handing over their account details – leaving them wide open to attack.

The scam is still active on the social networking site, according to experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTnKj_0gNJhdgB00
Facebook users should be very careful about phishing attacks Credit: Meta

According to a report published by researchers at PIXM Security, it works by sending users to a dummy Facebook login page where they are coaxed into entering their personal details.

The researchers said that the Facebook credential-harvesting campaign has been active since September 2021 and on a scale that “has potentially impacted hundreds of millions of users”.

The company found that one cyber criminal they tracked had managed to use the scam to steal one million credentials in just four months.

Facebook owner Meta is yet to reply to our request for comment regarding the scam.

How to tell if you’ve been duped

Since the scam works by luring users into giving away their Facebook credentials via numerous phishing sites, anyone who has fallen victim to this attack will find themselves redirected to a website with ads and surveys after completing the fake log-in page.

Your Facebook account would then be used to further spread the campaign, probably via Messenger.

So your contacts will receive messages from you asking them to log in to the same dummy page you were duped by.

How to remain safe

Chartered security professional and security consultant, James Bore, told The Sun that people need to remain more vigilant than ever when using Facebook, especially after the discovery of this phishing campaign.

“While these phishing attacks may seem obvious, they can catch out even cautious or experienced users in a moment of inattention,” he warned. “There's a huge number of these scams out there because they're highly profitable for the criminals behind them.”

He recommends that the most useful thing to do to stay safe is to develop a habit of pausing and double-checking whenever being asked to do something unusual or new.

Common sense is the best weapon against these sorts of attacks.

Inspect the website you are on to ensure it is legit before handing over any sensitive information.

However, some of the new methods employed by threat actors are increasingly convincing, meaning even the most experienced users can fall victim to these types of attacks.

If you believe you’ve been hit by this attack, report it to Facebook through the site’s necessary channels and change your account password immediately. Also, be sure to enable two-factor authentication if you haven’t already.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre also recommends reporting the hack or any similar through the Action Fraud website, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0gNJhdgB00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Want a cut of a $90M Facebook class-action lawsuit? Submit a claim now

Social media giant Facebook is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year, parent company Meta settled a seven-year class-action suit for allegedly collecting and storing the biometric data of users without their consent. Facebook users in Illinois went to court, stating that Tag Suggestions and other facial recognition features violated...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Attacks#Phishing Scams#Information Security#Computer Security#Pixm Security#Chartered
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
546K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy