I’m a travel expert – here’s why you should think about packing TWO WEEKS before your holiday

A PACKING expert has revealed why she thinks about packing for her holiday TWO WEEKS before she is due to set off.

The idea may seem extreme, but the travel website editor said it helps her think about everything she might need for her trip.

Lydia Mansel runs the site Just Packed, which offers hints and tips to holidaymakers.

She believes that preparing up to a fortnight in advance allows her to plan for all eventualities.

Speaking to Travel + Leisure she said: "For any length of trip, you should start thinking about what you need to pack about a week to two weeks prior.

"Personally, I use the notepad on my phone to jot down items I'll definitely need and add as something else comes to mind.

"For clothing, I type out all of the days I'm there as well as any specific events (sit-down dinners, weddings, hikes) where I'll need to have a better idea of what I'm actually going to wear."

She added that she "swears by packing cubes," which helps you stay organised on holiday.

She also recommends cutting back on footwear, adding: "The worst packing mistake for a short trip is definitely packing too many shoes."

Other mistakes to fall into is packing uncomfortable heels - "terrible idea on cobblestones" - or not wanting to take a coat - "I [once]assumed that 60 degrees Fahrenheit meant warm".

The one thing to always pack? A pen, especially with customs forms to be filled on.

She said: "No one wants to be that traveller waiting around for an extra pen or asking fellow passengers if you can use theirs once they've finished."

