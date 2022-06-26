Q&A: Why is Brittney Griner detained in Russia and when might she be released?

MINNEAPOLIS-- Gable Steveson can add another accomplishment to his already impressive resume. The University of Minnesota heavyweight was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.The Apple Valley native is the fifth Golden Gopher to be honored, joining fellow U of M wrestlers Damion Hahn (2004) and Cole Konrad (2007). Hockey player Jordan Leopold and gymnast John Roethlisberger have also been honored.The Big Ten has named a male athlete of the year since 1982 and female athlete of the year since 1983. Wisconsin volleyball's Dana Rettke was named Female Athlete of the Year.Steveson is having a banner year. After winning Olympic Gold in the 125kg competition last summer in Tokyo, he went undefeated in his senior year at Minnesota, claiming his third Big Ten title and second NCAA title. He ended his collegiate career with a 52-match win streak.In September of 2021, Steveson signed the WWE's first-ever Name, Image, Likeness deal and began making appearances at WWE events including at WrestleMania 38 in April.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO