ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Q&A: Why is Brittney Griner detained in Russia and when might she be released?

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is Brittney Griner and what was she doing in Russia?. Griner, who led the Phoenix Mercury to a WNBA championship in 2014, earned seven All-Star appearances and led the league in scoring twice...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
CBS Minnesota

U of M's Gable Steveson named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS-- Gable Steveson can add another accomplishment to his already impressive resume. The University of Minnesota heavyweight was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.The Apple Valley native is the fifth Golden Gopher to be honored, joining fellow U of M wrestlers Damion Hahn (2004) and Cole Konrad (2007). Hockey player Jordan Leopold and gymnast John Roethlisberger have also been honored.The Big Ten has named a male athlete of the year since 1982 and female athlete of the year since 1983. Wisconsin volleyball's Dana Rettke was named Female Athlete of the Year.Steveson is having a banner year. After winning Olympic Gold in the 125kg competition last summer in Tokyo, he went undefeated in his senior year at Minnesota, claiming his third Big Ten title and second NCAA title. He ended his collegiate career with a 52-match win streak.In September of 2021, Steveson signed the WWE's first-ever Name, Image, Likeness deal and began making appearances at WWE events including at WrestleMania 38 in April.  
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy