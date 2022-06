One of the things that almost every artist, but most rappers, is looking to achieve is to land a spot in one of the annual XXL Freshman lists for the best and coming artists in the game. Every year 10 artists that have recently burst onto the scene are labeled as the XXL Freshman class of the year and are sent through an array of events and emotions. This year, Michigan can stand up and celebrate as three of our born and raised artists are a part of this year's Freshman class.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO