Arsenal legend Ian Wright parties with Conor McGregor and takes in some Irish folk music over a Guinness as the former striker visits the UFC star at his Black Forge Inn in Dublin

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright visited Dublin, where he shared a drink with UFC star Conor McGregor at the Irishman's pub.

The gregarious Match of the Day pundit shared a video with his Instagram followers of himself and McGregor enjoying the entertainment on offer at The Black Forge Inn.

Wright's visit comes in the same month as comedian Kevin Hart, rap legend Coolio and poker player Dan Bilzeran enjoyed a night at McGregor's famous venue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZcAm_0gNJeUDn00
Former England striker Ian Wright partied with Conor McGregor in one of his Dublin venues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hmWA_0gNJeUDn00
The pair shared a Guinness and enjoyed a live violin performance at the Black Forge Inn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZA08_0gNJeUDn00
Wright posed with McGregor's UFC belt

Wright shared a Guinness with UFC's first double champion in the video, with the two deep in conversation.

He also joined patrons in enjoying a violin performance as he showed off the 'Dublin energy' before posing with McGregor's belts.

The Black Forge Inn, near McGregor's home town of Crumlin, is one of three pubs on McGregor's portfolio, alongside the Waterside Inn in Howth and The Marble Arch in Drimnagh.

The pub survived a scare earlier in the year when it was targeted by petrol bombs, but it appears to have bounced back well as it continues to welcome stars from the worlds of sports, comedy and music, among others.

And a high-profile return to the sporting world is on the cards for McGregor.

McGregor, who has not fought in almost a year since suffering a horrific broken leg in his defeat by Dustin Poirier, shared a picture of his clash with Mayweather on Instagram on Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Yewt_0gNJeUDn00
Mayweather dominated McGregor and took a tenth round TKO victory against the UFC star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LA3Jj_0gNJeUDn00
McGregor has stated his intentions to return to the boxing ring one day in the future

Alongside the picture, he hinted at the pair facing off one more time as he wrote: 'I accept.'

Mayweather's victory against The Notorious proved to be his last ever pro fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

From their original fight, Mayweather reportedly earned a massive purse worth around $280million, with McGregor taking $130million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcRLt_0gNJeUDn00
The former England striker was deep in conversation with the Dubliner

