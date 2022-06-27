ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's new number one movie has shocking Rotten Tomatoes rating

By Martin Shore
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Netflix's latest movie might have shot to the top of the streaming charts over the weekend, but it hasn't performed very well with critics.

The Man From Toronto was originally set to hit theaters in August, but Sony sold the rights to Netflix . The streaming giant opted to release the action comedy on Friday, June 24, and it's already climbed to Netflix's number one spot in several territories including the US and the UK.

The Man From Toronto stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Hart plays Teddy Jackson, a screw-up sales consultant from New York City who is forced to team up with a deadly assassin known as "The Man From Toronto" (played by Woody Harrelson) after they are mistaken for one another at a holiday rental.

Although plenty of viewers have been streaming the movie, it's certainly divided critics. Currently, the film is rated "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of just 24%, indicating a majority of negative reviews. The audience score is somewhat higher; it sits at 45%, but this still constitutes a "Rotten" score.

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, aka The Men From Toronto. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Man From Toronto has not fared much better on Metacritic, either, with a score of just 32 per cent and a user score of 4.5 , and audience feedback about The Man From Toronto on social media is just as divided as it is elsewhere.

One user wrote: "The Man From Toronto is an extremely silly & wacky action/comedy with Kevin Hart doing his usual schtick and Woody being Woody, for those exact reasons at some point during the film I started to get on board with it, if you turn off your brain it's ridiculous fun".

Another user likened it to Chad Stahelski's action thriller, John Wick, writing: "Man I thoroughly enjoyed #TheManFromToronto it was funny with great action fight scenes. Kinda like John Wick but not that brutal... but that didn't take away from the fact that it was a good action film! Good job".

Other users were not nearly as positive, with one writing: "The man from Toronto is one of the worst movies I've ever seen."

The Man From Toronto is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for recommendations for your next watch, check out our picks for the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies .

WhatToWatch

