Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Drives Lamborghini Rental Into Parked Car

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Ben Affleck ’s 10-year-old son Samuel got in deep water after appearing to drive a rental Lamborghini into a parked car.

Viral video shared by TMZ showed the actor letting his son get behind the wheel of the revved-up supercar with Jennifer Lopez sitting in the back. Somehow it went into reverse, appearing to make light contact with a BMW.

Both the actor and the lad can be seen checking for possible damage, but Affleck’s rep told the gossip site there was none. Photos showed Affleck having an animated conversation with employees and comforting Samuel with a hug as Lopez seemingly typed on her phone.

“Everyone is fine,” an Affleck rep told Entertainment Tonight .

777 Exotics, a luxury car rental business in Los Angeles, confirmed there was no damage.

“When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” an employee explained to the New York Post . “We have a small lot and the cars are close.”

“They seemed happy and continued to browse,” the worker added.

The dealership told ET that there was “no accident” at all, but that seemed to contradict the reaction of an employee, Affleck and his son.

Affleck shares Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “The Tender Bar” star announced his second engagement to Lopez in April, nearly two decades after their first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NetKz_0gNJZwqO00 Ben Affleck and his son Samuel back in 2013. (Photo: Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Miss April
4d ago

If an everyday citizen had something like this happen they would be charged with CHILD ENDANGERMENT and Child Protective Services would be contacted immediately. I don't wish anything bad on the family and I am glad that everyone is doing well and nothing more serious happened. But I just think it's another shining example of the contrast between the HAVE and the HAVE NOTS!

Iris Ortiz
4d ago

very irresponsible of parents leave child with the car on.Please don't do that.remember this case the kids kill the father no to long ago.just take precautions.

HuffPost

