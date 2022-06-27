ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Mateusz Gamrot after UFC on ESPN 38 win?

By Mike Bohn, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mateusz Gamrot emerged victorious in his first octagon headliner Saturday when he edged Arman Tsarukyan at UFC on ESPN 38.

Gamrot (21-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) was granted a unanimous decision over Tsarukyan (18-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in the lightweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now finds. himself on a four-fight winning streak.

What should be next for Gamrot, who called out Justin Gaethje after getting his hand raised? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC on ESPN 38.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

