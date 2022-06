Hippo has announced the launch of its crypto wallet, which is already fully functional with new innovative features. The non-custodial and completely private wallet is designed to offer seamless crypto transactions, maximum security and anonymity to users. To ensure that the privacy of its users is completely secured, Hippo Wallet doesn’t request any personal information from users. Furthermore, it does not store or have access to the personal data of its users. The only identifier issued to a user is the mnemonic code which must be kept safe by the users as the wallet has no way of identifying a user outside that code. And if the code is lost, the system has no record of it for recovery. This measure helps ensure that only the unique wallet owner can access the assets stored in it.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO