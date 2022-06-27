Willie Whitney

EMMET – On July 2, Emmet will celebrate it’s first Fourth of July Celebration. The event is being sponsored by the Emmet Vision Association (EVA) and will start at 5 p.m. at the Emmet school. There will be food from 5-9 p.m., followed by live music from 7-9, with the fireworks starting at dark. In addition, there will be a most patriotic outfit contest, a children’s patriotic parade, with decorated bikes and ATVs. There will also be face painting and a children’s slide, along with vendor booths.

