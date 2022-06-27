ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Hazelwood Is Broke, Says Mayor

By Ryan Krull
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazelwood Mayor Matt Robinson issued a statement on Friday saying that the city of 25,000 people in St. Louis County is facing severe financial hardship and bankruptcy "may be inevitable." The city's financial situation has been in limbo for years. According to Robinson's statement, this worst-case scenario was stalled...

Jane Dueker putting $10,000 behind Sam Page debate challenge

If there’s a gauntlet to be thrown, count on Jane Dueker to hurl it down. The energy-laden opponent of incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to deliver a $10,000 challenge that she hopes will get the good doctor — and not a member of Page’s staff — to publicly debate her on issues facing county residents.
St. Louis County Proposes Fund for Childcare, Abortion Travel

A new proposal would allow St. Louis County to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to help boost abortion access. On Wednesday, County Executive Sam Page voiced his support for a proposal led by County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D-Webster Groves). In a letter on Monday, Clancy requested Associate County Counselor Margaret Brueggemann prepare legislation to support logistical costs for abortion access, such as childcare and transportation. She also called for funds to address the national baby formula shortage.
Missouri Bill Signed into Law that Expands Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
In St. Louis stop, Parson touts accomplishments in fighting violent crime

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calls investments in measures to fight crime a top accomplishment of the 2022 legislative session. “I wanted to be up here to say thanks to a lot of people I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Parson said Tuesday during a visit to Sts. Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood of St. Louis. “With the added resources in the budget this year, we’re trying to do a much better job of trying to provide services and do away with the crime as much as we possibly can.”
The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Will Not Enforce Missouri Abortion Ban

Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, elected officials in several GOP states (including Missouri) rushed to criminalize most abortions. Some progressive prosecutors were nearly as quick to say they don't give a damn, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. On Friday, Bell and 87 elected prosecutors...
Forum Drone: St. Charles Riverfront Transformation Takes Shape

This week, Construction Forum Photographer/Videographer Louis Kelly’s drone camera captures the “Riverpointe” transformational project now beginning to take shape along the St. Charles riverfront, as well as some of the surrounding development. The Riverpointe project is a St. Charles initiative to transform the riverfront property along the...
Missouri Has Many Small Towns. These Could Be 13 Of The Best

Not that long ago, I wrote an article about a small town in Missouri that had been named one of the best in the nation to visit. That small town was called Ste. Genevieve and if you missed that article you can read it HERE. Now we know that the Show Me State has a lot of wonderful small towns. Could these be 13 of the best? Perhaps. It is up for debate. How many of these town have you been to? For the purpose of this list, the town must have a population of about 20,000 or less.
New laws to take effect July 1st in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - Among the new laws set to take effect July 1, are regulations on hemp products that local growers say may just save their business. "Had that not gone through, we could be closing our business in six months," said Jeff Brinkman, the president of Superior Cannabis Company in Austin.
Ameren workers shocked while restoring power in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two workers were evaluated after they were reportedly shocked at an Ameren substation in Crestwood. This happened at the substation in the 8600 block of Sappington Road around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday. The two workers were working to restore power in the area when they were shocked. Roughly, 2,000 homes were without power at the time.
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
