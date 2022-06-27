ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This 7th Ward wing shop is growing fast, with its newest outpost on Freret Street

By IAN MCNULTY
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shed-sized storefront in the middle of Freret Street‘s restaurant row has birthed a succession of restaurants that went on to grow beyond it, beginning with the original Dat Dog. The latest to take up residence here is a family restaurant that is already on its own upward...

Related
myneworleans.com

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Shopping Fresh and Local This Summer at New Orleans’ Best Farmers Markets

Summer is a season of sunny days that give way to some of the freshest, sweetest, and healthiest harvests year-round. With juicy fruits and crunchy, fresh vegetables ripe for the picking, the summer season is a wonderful time to shop fresh and local produce, and in New Orleans, fun and locally engaged farmers markets are a great way to gather delicious, quality ingredients, while giving back to fellow community members. While you may not have thought about it much, there are many key benefits and reasons for shopping local products. First off, locally sourced food simply tastes better, fresher, and is healthier for you than what's on the shelves of today's grocery stores, and along with that, buying local, fresh produce helps your own community and ensures a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future. If you're in the market for shopping fresh, local produce of the abundant summer season, then you may need to check out Where Y'at's top picks for New Orleans farmer's markets.
yovenice.com

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The July 4 holiday annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Once competitors, these Louisiana chefs rally together after disaster strikes restaurant

Early in June, chefs from around the state gathered for a fierce, if friendly, bout of competition at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, with a coveted crown on the line. A week later, disaster struck one of those chefs, Ben Fidelik, as a fire broke out at his Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches. Now, erstwhile competitors are rallying to support him and his 60-member staff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Joel Griffin serves New England-style lobster rolls at his pop-up

Joel Griffin’s first job was in a seafood restaurant in his hometown of Madison, Connecticut. While attending Tulane University, he missed lobster rolls, a New England seafood staple. Last year, he started his pop-up Joel’s Lobster Rolls to serve the sandwiches to locals. His pop-up is doing a weekend residency at Bourree through July 3, and he’s at Oak St. Brewery on Thursday, Winston’s Pub and Patio on Friday and Miel Brewery & Taproom on Saturday. He also regularly pops up at Henry’s Uptown Bar. For more information, see @joelslobsterrolls on Instagram.
MADISON, CT
fox8live.com

Central City music venue and tiki bar, Portside Lounge, will close, owner says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After this upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, one of New Orleans’s original music venues will be no more. Portside Lounge, a music venue and tiki bar, will close permanently after a performance from surf rock band The Unnaturals on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m., according to a message posted online by business management.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans had hottest June on record, tied or set five daily highs

New Orleans just endured its hottest June on record. The average temperature was 85.1 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell. The previous record, 85 degrees, was set in 2011. New Orleans, along with the rest of southeast Louisiana, experienced a heat wave that tied or set...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 1-3

We’re officially one month into summer, which means festival season is well underway. Here’s a roundup of festivals and events happening in New Orleans this weekend. Wherever you are in the city, you'll find fireworks, food and festivities for this Fourth of July holiday. Stop at 4TH FEST IN CRESCENT PARK at 5 p.m. for live music, food, drinks, and a firework display over the Mississippi River. Or go 4TH ON THE RIVER and watch the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat water show at the port of New Orleans. End the night at the Riverfront with the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Check out more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

