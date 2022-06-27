What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 13 other governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs.
The governors are asking lawmakers to make the advance premium tax credits (APTC) permanent under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
“Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement.
“Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together...
