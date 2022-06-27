ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan AG Dana Nessel joins Morning Joe discusses a 1931 state...

www.msnbc.com

david
3d ago

Good for showing the bias of Msnbc…not that I needed the reminder.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan abortion ballot drive nears signature goal in final push for Nov. election

A push to add a proposal to the November ballot on the right to an abortion in Michigan is nearing its signature goal. Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something. Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges Congress To Lower Healthcare Costs

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined 13 other governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs. The governors are asking lawmakers to make the advance premium tax credits (APTC) permanent under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). “Right now, working families in Michigan and across the country are facing rising costs on groceries, gas, and other everyday expenses,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Getting this done will lower costs and protect access to healthcare coverage for over 270,000 Michiganders. I am focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs for working families, and I urge congressional leaders to come together...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs six bipartisan bills, signs 865th bill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her 865th bipartisan bill Friday. The bill, along with five other bills, called for the lowering of health care costs and an increase in public safety among other legislations. Governor Gretchen Whitmer: MI legislature has 'no common ground' in fight to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why this study claims Michigan has the best drivers in the US

We can dodge potholes. We can drive in the snow. We can make it through rush hour on I-696. And darn it, people are starting to notice. A recent study compiled by Insurify found that Michigan has the best drivers in the country, and if you drive around Michigan a lot, you’re probably a little surprised. But think about our obstacles. We’re pros!
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan elector who denied 2020 results resigns from board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Norman Shinkle has resigned from his position as one of the two Republican members on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers. Shinkle has been a member of the board for the last 13 years. He said he now plans to run for the Ingham County-based seat in the State House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan fireworks laws: What’s legal (and not), when you can set them off, how to stay safe

DETROIT – Michigan passed new fireworks laws a few years back -- so let’s just brush up on what you need to know from LARA:. Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks need to make sure they know which days are legal to do so in their local community. Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships, and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Kent County prosecutor vows to enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Doctors who perform abortions in Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids, will face criminal prosecution. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker has vowed to uphold Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban in a statement released on Monday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The news is a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
thebaycities.com

The Menominee County Board requests that the State of Michigan stop issuing unfunded mandates

The recent action by the Michigan Supreme Court to make Juneteenth a paid holiday throughout the Michigan Court system is not sitting well with the Menominee County Board who are calling it another unfunded mandate and they question whether the court has the power to do that. The board also states the court issued their order with complete disregard for local collective bargaining agreements, desires of court employees, impact on non-court employees that work in the courthouse, and the financial impact on the local funding unit. This ultimately costs the taxpayers of Menominee County more than $2,300 annually, with no input from local elected officials that manage the financial resources of Menominee County. Jason Carivou Menominee County Administrator says, “if this went through the state legislature and they made this a state holiday for all state employees it would be completely different from how the supreme court went about this.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
MSNBC

Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her state’s “1931 law” that criminalizes abortions with “no exceptions,” and the fight to pass a ballot proposal that would codify Roe protections into the Michigan Constitution. “If they come out to vote, they will vote in favor of this ballot proposal,” says Nessel. “Failing to reelect our Governor and failing to put this ballot proposal onto the books is literally a matter of life or death for women all around the state of Michigan.”June 27, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Expert breaks down what the Roe V. Wade decision means for Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In cities across America, protesters took to the streets to rally against the court overturning Roe V. Wade. Some experts believe the decision could have a political impact, especially in Michigan. “In the short run, is turnout, right? Especially in an off-year election. So, this is...
MICHIGAN STATE

