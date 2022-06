PARAMUS, N.J., Jun 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 2nd Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Thursday July 14, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Biagio’s in Paramus, New Jersey. The event will feature North Jersey’s best restaurants, gourmet food shops, BBQ, craft beer, wine, and spirits, as well as celebrity guests, music, and other food-related vendors.

