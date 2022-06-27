Arsenal make third confirmed transfer of summer as Matt Turner joins for £5.75m from New England Revolution

ARSENAL have confirmed the signing Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The Gunners completed the paperwork to sign the American in February.

Matt Turner has officially joined Arsenal Credit: Getty

But the 27-year-old remained with the MLS side until the end of the season.

And now the Gunners have revealed he's officially landed at The Emirates ahead of the new campaign.

He's penned a long-term contract with the Gunners but the full length hasn't been disclosed yet.

Arsenal announced Turner's arrival on Twitter with the caption: "From New Jersey to North London…Welcome home, Matty Turner."

