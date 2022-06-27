ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putellas to lead Spain at women’s European Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring against Real Madrid during the Women's Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Putellas will lead Spain's squad at the women's European Championship in England next month. Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas will lead Spain’s squad at the women’s European Championship in England next month.

Putellas is the highlight of the 23-player list announced by coach Jorge Vilda on Monday. She is among nine players from Barcelona, while six play for Real Madrid.

Spain is unbeaten in 22 matches, with 19 victories. It is coming off a 7-0 rout of Australia in a friendly at home on Saturday.

Spain will play another friendly at Italy on Friday before opening its Euro campaign against Finland on July 8. It is in Group B, along with Denmark and eight-time European champion Germany.

Spain’s best finish at the women’s Euro was a semifinal appearance in 1997. It reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2017.

