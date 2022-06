TACOMA, WASH. — Goodman Real Estate has completed the disposition of Coventry Court IV Apartments, a multifamily community located at 908 76th Street Court East in Tacoma. Jordan Fisher with Next Wave Investors acquired the asset for $21.1 million, or $211,000 per unit. The transaction included the buyer assuming the loan on the property.

