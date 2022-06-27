ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re hosting or a guest at summer celebrations,...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Points#Wine#Pleasing#Food Drink#Beverages
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling A Disney Halloween Village and I’m On My Way

Costco is ready for Fall just about as much as I am and if you’re a Disney and/or Halloween fan, you need to make a mad dash to your local Costco. Costco is selling a Disney Halloween Village and it’s basically the cutest thing ever. This is a...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Viral Burger King worker has emotional reunion with daughter, grandkids after 4 years apart

They say good things come to those who wait, and for one diligent fast-food worker, that couldn’t be more true. Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport has said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job. Ford, who has been working under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon, received a gift from management for his exemplary service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Attention, shoppers: Costco has brought back the 4-pound key lime pie

Costco’s key lime pie is back and people are over the moon. Driving the news: The tart dessert is here for a limited time only, sticking around until the end of summer. The wholesale retailer is known for its delicious, affordable pies, like pumpkin and pecan. In 2019, Costco sold over 6 million pies, Reader’s Digest reported.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

The Split French Manicure Trend Will Be Your Go-To This Summer

The split french manicure is a popular choice for summer. The nail trend uses two colors for the line on the tip. You can customize the french manicure to fit your style. French manicures are the It nail-art trend right now. They can be minimal or maximal, colorful or understated, traditional or completely personalized — the choices are abound. If you typically like to put a fun spin on your nails, the newest iteration goes by the name of the split french manicure, and with it, the possibilities are limitless.
SKIN CARE
Food Network

How Much Fruit Should You Eat?

The serving size for any food isn't "one size fits all." It depends on numerous factors like the food group, shape and nutrients provided. I’ll layout your standard fruit serving sizes and delve into the nitty-gritty details of some not-so-traditional foods (like those squeezable fruit pouches) so you’ll know what one serving of fruit actually is.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elite Daily

The 18 Best Dresses For Summer Weddings

Wedding season is back in full swing, and I’m willing to bet you’ve got at least one or two on deck this season. The best dresses for summer weddings embrace the lush, vibrant energy of the season. They’re a touch more playful than what you might wear to a fall or winter wedding, because you’re able to lean into colorful hues, romantic florals, and bold prints — and summer weddings can occasionally be a bit more casual, too (though be sure to check the dress code!).
BEAUTY & FASHION
BHG

How to Get Scratches Out of Wood Floors: 5 DIY Solutions

Well-maintained wood floors add to your home's aesthetic. However, scratches on wood floors can distract from the polished look of a room. With pets and small kids, it's nearly impossible to prevent minor scratches, but furniture mishaps and heavy foot traffic can result in heavy gouges. Even water damage, mold, and wood-eating critters can leave unflattering marks.
HOME & GARDEN
recipesgram.com

Classic Rice Pudding

Rice pudding is always a good idea! And this one has it all – a right combination of ingredients, well-moist, creamy, and very delicious! If you don’t have any idea or time to prepare something that everybody loves for the Thanksgiving day – then this rice pudding is the thing! You will need around 20 minutes to prepare it plus 20 more minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Inyerself

Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!

In a previous article, I briefly mentioned a professional hockey player recommending a group of us drink cherry juice. It's funny to tell now, but it was a little scary then!. I thought it best to explore the beautiful attributes of cherry juice in this writing. First, I wanted to learn what precisely a Montmorency Cherry was. I was intrigued to find out this type of cherry was named for a region located in Montmorency, France, which was named after one of the oldest noble families in northern France. (This is another story entirely)
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets

Most of us have a particular outfit that's unofficially become our designated travel uniform. Regardless of your style, we imagine that this outfit is your go-to because it's made with comfortable materials, has functional features, including pockets, and can easily be worn throughout your trip thanks to its versatility. Don't have something like this in your closet? According to shoppers, the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit deserves a spot in every traveler's luggage because it meets all these criteria and more, and we think you'll want to add it to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
SHOPPING
In Style

How To Apply Eyeshadow Like a Pro

We've spend a significant amount of time wearing masks. So while lipstick may still be somewhat out of the question, our eyes are still often all people see. Therefore, it makes sense if you've been more focused on your eye makeup as of late. But if you are new to...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy