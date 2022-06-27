Crowd-pleasing summer wines to satisfy different price points

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.

