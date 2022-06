OMAHA — Athletes seem to know when it’s time to retire. The same can be said of organists. And so 81-year-old Jerry Pawlak, the only organist to play at the College World Series since its move downtown, is stepping away. He's worked at the CWS since 2011 after taking over for longtime Rosenblatt Stadium organist Lambert Bartak.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO