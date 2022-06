Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s new full-length novel, “Woman of Light”, is especially delightful for those who live in Colorado. The story centers around Luz Lopez and her extended family living in 1930s Denver. Having come from the Lost Territory, now the area that encompasses Southern Colorado, New Mexico and the Mexican border, Luz is living somewhat in the shadows. Born to an Indigenous mother and white father, and abandoned by them with her brother, her opportunities in Denver are severely limited due to her mixed-race status. She lives with an aunt, reading tea leaves, working as a laundress and then as an assistant, always hoping for more and struggling against the headwind of racism and bigotry that was a part of daily life in the 1930s.

