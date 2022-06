Head coach Ryan Day showed an emphasis on overhauling the defensive coaches in Columbus, and the early returns have been positive thus far on the recruiting trail. After coming over from Cincinnati this offseason, newly hired safety coach Perry Eliano has had his hands directly linked with the Buckeyes’ two pledges at the position, and now he looks to be on the verge of potentially landing another. Plus, the hoops program has their sights set on an in-state prospect as Chris Holtmann sends out an offer to a Cincinnati standout.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO