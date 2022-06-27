ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

British aid pledge ‘nowhere near enough’ as UN says 49 million are at risk of famine

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTgg7_0gNIwVbV00

Boris Johnson ’s commitment to help developing countries facing an unprecedented hunger crisis is “nowhere near enough”, a coalition of leading aid charities has said.

The UN has warned that 49 million people are now at risk of famine as a Russian blockade of grain from Ukraine pushes up prices around the globe.

The prime minister, attending the G7 summit in Germany this week, announced a £372m support package to help countries hardest hit by soaring food costs and fertiliser shortages.

Bond, an umbrella group representing 425 UK charities, said the pledge was not enough, highlighting recent government cuts to the aid budget.

Stephanie Draper, chief executive of Bond, said it was “nowhere near what’s needed”, adding that the package “must be the seed of a bigger plan to address the causes and consequences of the global food crisis”.

It comes as Oxfam called on the G7 to boost aid and deliver on its promises to tackle global hunger made at last year’s summit ahead of fresh talks on food security in Bavaria on Monday.

Oxfam GB also highlighted the swingeing cuts recently made to the government’s international aid budget following Mr Johnson’s pledge.

The charity said deep cuts meant that UK aid to the four African countries hit hardest by hunger – Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan – was just £288m, only around a third of the sum provided during the region’s last major hunger crisis.

“The UK’s failure to step up and help people in east Africa and around the world who don’t have enough to eat is not just a broken promise, it is a dereliction of duty,” said Danny Sriskandarajah, Oxfam GB chief executive.

Oxfam called on G7 leaders to provide more debt relief to developing economies and tax corporations on excess profits, amid a growing number of workers’ strikes and protests around the world.

The charity said the group of wealthy must double the amount of aid they provide for agriculture, food security and nutrition, amounting to an additional £11bn per year.

“This isn’t just a standalone crisis – it’s coming off the back of an appalling pandemic that fuelled increased inequality worldwide,” said Matt Grainger, head of inequality policy at Oxfam. “I think we will see more and more protests.”

Aid charities have pointed to a £30bn global shortfall in the money promised for appeals with large parts of east Africa, west Africa, the Middle East and Latin America suffering rapid increases in the number of hungry people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6qqp_0gNIwVbV00

Today’s G7 talks in Germany are set to focus on ways to get grain out of Ukraine. Around 25 million tonnes of corn and wheat cannot be exported and is currently at risk of rotting in silos.

Mr Johnson’s government will pledge £10m help rebuild Ukraine’s railways in a bid to use trains to export grain trapped by Putin’s blockade in the Black Sea.

The prime minister said the UN plan to involve Turkey in talks with Russia is a “non-starter” because Putin will continue to use food supply as a bargaining chip to ease sanctions.

The PM argued that allies need to now consider plan B, as he pledged British expertise to help de-mine the Black Sea and upgrade rail infrastructure.

Mr Johnson and US president Joe Biden remain at odds over a plane to cut the production of green fuels in a bid to free up land for food production.

Britain is backed by Germany – also pushing for a temporary waiver on their biofuel commitments – but the US and Canada are against the move.

American officials have said Mr Biden will block the plan in a bid to protect the lucrative US market for ethanol and biodiesels and the country’s climate change commitments.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Food Shortages#Latin America#Ethanol#Charity#British#Un#Russian#G7#African
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

720K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy