Sunday night shooting on Louisa Street leaves 39-year-old man dead
New Orleans, LA – According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 11 p.m. late Sunday night. It happened in the...shreveportmag.com
New Orleans, LA – According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 11 p.m. late Sunday night. It happened in the...shreveportmag.com
Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.https://shreveportmag.com/
Comments / 1