Sunday night shooting on Louisa Street leaves 39-year-old man dead

A 1-year-old baby boy was dumped on the side of an overpass while cars were whizzing by on Wednesday in New Orleans East. Detectives from St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Department said the suspected perpetrator, 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins of New Orleans was in a car that was stolen from Chalmette. The car theft happened in the 5300 block of Paris Road at around 9 a.m. while the toddler was still in the car.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO