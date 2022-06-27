ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo Immortal fans estimate fully levelling a class could cost six times more than previously thought

It could cost $300,000 - $600,000 to max out a single Diablo Immortal character -much more than the $110,000 figure that initially did the rounds following the action-RPG's launch.

Following Diablo Immortal's release earlier this month, players estimated that fully upgrading a character could cost $110,000 worth of gems. The idea is that each character needs six five-out-of-five gems, which is around $16,000 a gem on average.

Now that the game has been out for a while, fans have discovered that further steps are required to max out your character. As explained on the Gacha Gaming subreddit , slapping a five-out-of-five gem levelled up to ten on a piece of gear above rank six allows you to awaken that item.

What happens when you awaken a gem? You get five additional slots around it that take even more legendary gems that need to be levelled up to ten. That means you need 36 five-star gems to maximise a character rather than six. On top of that, you'll need to purchase a Dawning Echo for 1,000 eternal orbs from a vendor if you want to awaken a gem, which costs roughly another $30 each.

Fans have frequently discussed the cost of acquiring a five-out-of-five star gem since Diablo Immortal was released. Alongside the previous examples, you've got other fans who have used binomial probability calculators to determine your average spend on a five-out-five-star gem.

Since you can see the odds of getting a particular gem in-game when doing Rifts, one fan has even made a spend simulator . For what it's worth, it cost me $37,250 in simulation currency to get six five-out-of-five gems and $159,250 to get 36.

As Carpe Fulgur founder Andrew Dice points out on Twitter , it's tricky to pin an exact estimate on getting all the perfect gems you need due to the element of luck. Taking the most agreed-upon estimates for six gems, however, puts the figure between $50,000 - $100,000. Getting the 36 five-out-of-five gems you need means multiplying that by six, giving us the new estimation of $300,000 - $600,000.

As Dice points out, that's barely scratching the surface. You're naturally looking at spending more if you want to level up additional characters or if you're looking for a particular gem.

We've reached out to Blizzard for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Despite backlash from fans , Diablo Immortal has become the series' biggest launch, with 10 million downloads coming in one week for the free-to-play game. While the developer hasn't acknowledged fans' concerns yet, they have promised a post-launch roadmap in the "next few weeks".

Taking matters into their own hands, a Diablo Immortal player used $50,000 worth of WoW gold to absolutely flatten "cash whales".

