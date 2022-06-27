ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Governor Edwards issued a statement about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
 3 days ago
Shreveport, LA – Governor Edwards released the following statement:. “I am and have always been unabashedly pro-life and opposed to abortion. However, I understand that people on both sides of this complex issue hold deeply personal beliefs, and I respect that not everyone, including many in my own party, agrees with...

