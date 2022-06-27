ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The iPad Air 4 has just taken a serious price hit

By Tabitha Baker
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Future)

iPad deals are at their sweetest when they sit on older models, and this week's discounts on the iPad Air 4 are no different. You'll find the 2020 tablet available for just £429 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) right now - a full £150 off the original £579 launch price. This device has had a slowly decreasing price tag over the last couple of years, but we've only ever seen it cheaper once.

That was during some particularly frantic iPad deals launched to coincide with the release of the new iPad Air 5th generation. These offers dropped the 2020 model down to just £409, but considering this is one of the best gaming tablets on the market - they were quickly snapped up. That means you're still getting excellent value here, with today's sales price sitting just £20 more than the record low. Not only that but shopping at John Lewis nets you that lucrative two-year guarantee as well.

While Prime Day iPad deals are just around the corner, anyone looking to make off with a steal before the masses descend should take a look at this offer. You are dropping the M1 processor of the new release, but if you're after a larger screen for streaming, gameplay, and note-taking this model still serves just fine. We're still using ours two years after purchasing and it's running beautifully.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more iPad Air deals further down the page.

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

We're also keeping you posted on all our predictions for this year's Prime Day tablet deals if you're after something a little cheaper. Or, take a look at everything we expect to see in Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals for a Windows productivity machine.

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards and mice that come with them), and tracking everything that suggests VR is about to take over our lives.

