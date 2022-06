Information on vital services from 16 Kern County departments was showcased at the County Resource Fair hosted by District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters on Wednesday, June 22. Kern County Animal Control shared information on several programs, including a program where veterans can adopt pets at no cost. Animal Control also offers low-cost vaccination and spay/neuter clinics for dogs and cats. It provides immediate, temporary assistance with a short-term supply of dog and cat food for residents facing financial difficulties that could result in the loss of a family pet or pets.

19 HOURS AGO