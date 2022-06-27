ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPDA Community Meeting: 17 Farnsworth Street

The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting to discuss 17 Farnsworth Street Project on Tuesday, July 19th from 6pm-7:30pm. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3QoQ5m8 Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 160 823 8454

Project Description:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m0Jjs_0gNIr0kW00

