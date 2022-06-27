BPDA Community Meeting: 17 Farnsworth Street

Federal funds will support the protection of Moakley Park and surrounding areas from coastal flooding due to climate change. BOSTON – Tuesday, June 28, 2022- Today, Mayor Michelle Wu joined Congressman Stephen Lynch, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, Boston City Council President, Councilor Ed Flynn, Sarah White, Director of Resilience, MA Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), and Fred Lasky, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) to announce a $2.2 million federal pre-disaster mitigation (PDM) earmark grant to protect critical infrastructure and residents in South Boston and Dorchester from the impacts of climate change. This earmark will be used to complete all planning, design, and permitting for key climate resilience projects on City- and State-owned lands located on either side of Moakley Park, building upon the City’s on-going work within Moakley Park focused on climate resilience. This funding was secured in the House of Representatives by Congressman Lynch and by Senator Warren and Senator Markey in the Senate.

