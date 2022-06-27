ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July travel forecast: Best days to hit the skies and the road

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- This Fourth of July is expected to be the second-busiest for travel since 2000, with 47.9 million Americans taking trips, according to AAA. Here's what to know before you head to the airport or hit the highways. Air travel. Friday, July 1 is shaping up to...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
The Atlantic

Air Travel Is a Disaster Right Now. Here’s Why.

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. “The very first symptom of the general collapse was an old one: nothing worked.” The sentiment is old—it comes from Doris Lessing’s 1969 novel, The Four-Gated City—but it’s hard to think of a better epitaph for the economic vibes of 2022. From the oil markets to the baby-formula markets to the general sense of safety and disorder, the U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
TRAVEL
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Autoweek.com

Expect the Busiest July 4 Travel Weekend in Years

AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car this weekend, with the overall volume of travelers expected to be the second highest since the year 2000. The national average gas price has retreated a bit from the $5.00 mark seen just a couple of weeks ago, but gas prices remain well above $4.50 in many states, with others far above the $5.50 mark.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heathrow cancels 30 morning flights after 13% per cent leap in passenger numbers

The UK’s busiest airport, London Heathrow, is quieter than normal today, after airlines were told to cut 30 flights from their schedules up to 12.30pm.One in 40 of today’s flights from the UK’s busiest airport is cancelled, affecting at least 5,000 travellers.The Independent understands the “intervention” was made after it became clear that airlines were expecting 13 per cent more passengers today than last Thursday.A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away.”British Airways is the biggest airline and most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rolling Stone

Air Travel is Up 135% Since Last Year — This is What You Need for Your Next Trip

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As international Covid testing requirements and masking lets up, travel is on everybody’s mind. A recent statistic released by the Airlines Reporting Corp. showed a 135% increase in airline ticket sales this May compared to the same time last year. That spike only accounts for air travel, but people are still going camping, and taking road trips in droves this summer, even more than they did pre-pandemic in some cases. Traveling is exciting,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

All eyes on airlines as July Fourth holiday weekend nears

Airlines that have stumbled badly over the last two holidays face their biggest test yet of whether they can handle big crowds when July Fourth travelers mob the nation's airports this weekend.Problems were popping up well before the weekend, with some disruptions caused by thunderstorms that slowed air traffic.American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule both days, according to FlightAware.Holiday revelers planning to drive face their own set of challenges, including high gasoline prices. The nationwide average has eased since hitting a record $5.02 in mid-June to...
LIFESTYLE
Larry Lease

Flight Delays Surge Amid July 4th Holiday Travel

Flight delays are expected to increase during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.Anete Lusina/Unsplash. This year the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, making it a three-day weekend for many Americans. More than 47 million people will be hitting the road for some rest for Independence Day. AAA says they expect 3.5 million people to fly to their vacation destination. Air travel remains a top mode of transportation. Fox 4 News reports that flying will be pricey given the going rate for cheap tickets, which on average is $201 per ticket.
Narcity

Here's How To Travel From Canada To The US By Train If You Want To Avoid Airport Lines

With air travel in Canada being incredibly expensive and currently disorganized and crowded, you might be thinking your travel plans to the United States are on hold. But, if you're down to take the scenic route, there are plenty of trains between the United States and Canada, offered by Amtrak, that can get you to where you want to go.
TRAVEL

