If you aren't familiar with Kat Hasty yet, you're missing out big time. She's one of the best up and coming artists in country music, and it's just a matter of time until she breaks through to the next stage in her career. Hailing from West Texas, Hasty recently announced her upcoming debut album The Last of My Youth, and released the album's lead single "Bleed For You." This isn't the first time the track has hit Spotify, though. Back […]

MUSIC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO