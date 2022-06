A woman from Darlington was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Lafayette County. 59 year old Anne Denure was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday on County Highway O. A report says that a vehicle driven by 17 year old Aidan Keyes of Brooklyn was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and struck Denure’s vehicle. Keyes declined being taken to a hospital. Both vehicles were severely damaged and towed from the scene.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO