PHOTOS: Albany's Out and About Proud LGBTQ group hosted the two-day OUT In The Wild event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But a Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability official believes that a new mural will truly inspire the city of Albany and it will also represent what the Good Life City should be all about. “Want the city...
ALBANY -- Albany-Dougherty Kiwanis Club members Dewey Smith and Katrina Baranko recently returned from the Kiwanis International annual convention in Indianapolis and presented a program about highlights of their trip. Baranko is currently serving as president-elect of the international organization, and at next year's convention in Minneapolis she will be...
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville is continuing its efforts to preserve the history of former plantation workers. In a partnership with Thomas University, Pebble Hill had a survey completed in 2013, to verify the condition of over 100 graves in the workers cemetery. With the help of the university’s Geospatial Analysis Planning and Preservation Center, the students were able to collect valuable information including names, dates of birth and locations of some of the graves.
TIFTON — Chris Beckham has been selected as the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Beckham is the former managing editor of The Tifton Gazette, the former general manager of WTIF Radio, and the former vice president of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce. He is presently the executive director of Legacy Village Assisted Living.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Krystal located at 497 Veterans Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia. Krystal is owned by Krystal Corporate LLC and is a fast food restaurant that that serves hot, fresh food - the home of the famous Krystal Burger.
TIFTON — The city's Fourth of July celebration may come a bit early this year but city officials still plan to give residents a celebration to remember. With the actual date falling on a Monday, festivities meant to celebrate Independence Day have been moved ahead to Friday, July 1, when multiple events in celebration of the country's birthday, as well as the City of Tifton, have been scheduled throughout the day.
ALBANY — More than 70 friends and family from the Albany area as well as metro Atlanta, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee gathered at the Walter Burt Post 30 American Legion facility recently to celebrate the 100th birthday of Albany resident Frances Davis. Davis, who retired from the Marine Corps...
ALBANY — It was an amazing day for some of the Albany area’s most amazing women on Sunday at The Albany Herald’s Woman of the Year award presentation ceremony. Area women, nominated and voted on by Herald readers, were recognized in categories from business to government, entertainment to education, and more.
ALBANY -- Former Dougherty County Commissioner Muarlean Edwards, lovingly known as "The Hat Lady," will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 13 with a presentation of "Caught the Lie That the Albany Civil Rights Mass Movement Was a Failure." The program will be held at 220 Pine Ave. in Albany...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of dollars will go toward connecting downtown Albany to a popular Dougherty County attraction. Dougherty County was awarded $3.2 million in CARES Act funding to construct a six-mile pedestrian path. The trail will connect downtown Albany to Radium Springs. County officials said the project would...
ROCHELLE, GA – Once they’re able to turn the water back on in the Newtown section of Rochelle, they’ll be under a boil advisory. Rochelle Mayor Wayne McGuinty says crews are working to restore water service on the west side of town, after an overnight rupture to a water line.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community to participate in its Community Crime Perception Survey. On Tuesday, APD Police Chief Michael Persley spoke with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace about the recent survey. “Chief, thanks for joining us. And I know you...
The 34N22- the Hershel Walker Super PAC has provided more that $10,000 to go towards residents and their groceries. The Republican Senate nominee for the state of Georgia brought a big surprise to Camilla residents by passing out $50 credit for groceries at Hendricks and Hays Grocery Store. "Groceries cost...
ALBANY, GA – Wednesday, Albany Police issued an alert on missing 16 year old Jyneshia Green, despite the teen was last seen March 3oth. Albany Police spokesperson Sylah Ferguson says officers only learned of her absence last night. Green is described as 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 145...
After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A mosquito pool in Tift County recently tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “The presence of mosquito-borne illnesses within an area is often identified through testing of mosquito pools, as is the case...
The Mitchell County School System announced the death of long-time Board of Education member and chair Joseph White, Monday morning. Their Facebook post says, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our long-term serving Mitchell County Board of Education member and chair Mr. Joseph White." Funeral...
ALBANY, GA – #TEAMNigel is proud to join with other organizations to raise awareness for #JusticeforNigel and the need for measures to be put in place to keep children safe in Albany, Georgia. The March for our Children: Honoring Nigel Brown, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 9:00 am. This will be the first birthday of Nigel Brown since his passing in October 2021.
Comments / 3