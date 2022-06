Whilst the adoption of crypto has increased in recent years, it has become difficult in some parts of the world to utilise cryptocurrency efficiently due to local legislation and laws. Today there is a new company on the block, Gorilix Defi, that is doing its part to put the power back in the hands of the consumer when it comes to maximising the use of cryptocurrency. Whilst Binance and crypto.com are only available in a handful of places, Gorilix has plans to go global and tap into markets that are currently underserved.

