On this West Virginia Morning, we begin a new, four-part radio series examining the history and future of greyhound racing. By next year, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. Part one of this series takes us to the track, where wagering patrons and a staff of greyhound handlers keep the tote boards lit up and the dogs running.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO