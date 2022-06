WiFi Calling on the iPhone is a really useful feature, it is very easy to set up and once it has been set up it is easy to use when you need it. The WiFi Calling feature is designed to work automatically when you need it and make sure you can receive and make calls over WiFi when there are issues with cellular signals on your iPhone. This is a great feature that can ensure you can still make and receive calls even in poor signal areas as long as you have access to WiFi.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO