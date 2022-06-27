ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Customer Shoots Two Employees at Subway After Mayonnaise Dispute

By Chris Reed
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A customer shot two Subway workers, leaving one of them dead, after an argument about his sandwich. According to the...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Florida Teen Girl Missing After Using An Adult "Sugar Daddy" Website

15-year-old Sophie Reeder is the typical teen girl living in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Her parents, Nicole Twist and Patrick Reeder were divorced, and Sophie lived with her father, Patrick. On May 20, 2017, Sophie was at their home in the 1300 block of Citrus Isle with her father. Around 11:00 pm, Patrick told Sophie it was time to go to bed. When he woke up the following morning, Sophie was gone. Her bag with $300 cash was left behind, as well as other personal belongings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Fast food worker arrested in Oklahoma after customer found meth in order

Authorities in Oklahoma arrested a fast-food worker after a customer allegedly received a bag of methamphetamine alongside their order.On Tuesday, the Skiatook Police Department said in a statement on their social media that they’d been made aware of a customer at a Carl’s Jr in the town of Skiatook, located approximately 20 miles north of Tulsa, who had placed an order for food, but had instead received “a small baggy of drugs inside their bag”.The customer, whose name has not been released, reportedly sat down at the Oklahoma fast-food chain to dig into his meal and was video chatting with...
SKIATOOK, OK
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis shooting leaves one dead, marking city's 44th homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue South that left one man dead Monday afternoon.The Minneapolis Police Department's fifth precinct responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 1:05 p.m.Officers identified a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving medical aid until relieved by fire and EMS.The victim was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.MPD says preliminary information indicates that an argument involving four individuals escalated. Two of the individuals presented guns and gunfire occurred that resulted in the victim being shot.It is unknown how many shots were fired and which individuals fired shots. No arrests have been made.This is the 44th death investigated as a homicide by the MPD this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

