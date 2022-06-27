ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong says he’s renouncing US citizenship following Roe v. Wade repeal

By Liz Scarlett
 3 days ago

Billie Joe Armstrong has announced his plans to renounce his American citizenship following the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade , the legal ruling that protected women’s reproductive rights and their right to have an abortion.

The Green Day frontman declared his renouncement on June 24, during the punk rock band's concert in London, as part of their ongoing Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer .

"Fuck America” he told the audience. “I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship. I'm fucking coming here. There's just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country."

He added: "Oh, I'm not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

At Green Day’s show the next night in Huddersfield, England, Armstrong continued to slam the Supreme Court, taking particular aim at the five justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Before playing their flagship anti-patriotic anthem American Idiot, Armstrong continued, "fuck the Supreme Court of America”, while dubbing the justices “pricks”.

This isn’t the first time that Armstrong, along with bandmates Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, have used their platform to show their disdain for their country.

The message behind their 2004 album American Idiot as well 2009’s 21st Century Breakdown were both used to call out the policies of the then-U.S. president George W. Bush.

While earlier this month, the band debuted a new banner at their live shows which reads "Fuck Ted Cruz".

In 2016 at the American Music Awards, Armstrong was also outspoken about his dislike for former President Donald Trump, and sang "No Trump, No KKK, no fascist USA," during Green Day’s performance of Bang Bang.

