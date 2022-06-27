Richard H. Williams, 77

Karen S. Joseph, 77, of Decatur, passed away early Sunday morning, June 26, 2022, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Decatur, to Raymond F. and Dorothy Elston Shoaf. She was employed by Z.K. Tazian Associates Inc. in Fort Wayne. Karen...
Jerry L. Brickley, 77, of Churubusco and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon at his home. Jerry was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Bluffton to Herbert W. & Gladys M. (Rohrbaugh) Brickley. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a foreman for Fisher Body at General Motors.
