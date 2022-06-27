Richard H. Williams, 77

Jerry L. Brickley, 77, of Churubusco and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon at his home. Jerry was born on Oct. 6, 1944, in Bluffton to Herbert W. & Gladys M. (Rohrbaugh) Brickley. Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. He was a foreman for Fisher Body at General Motors.

