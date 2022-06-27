ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bexar County sheriff says he won't pursue charges against San Antonio women seeking abortions

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a weekend Facebook post, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he won't pursue charges against women seeking abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned Roe v Wade. Salazar, a Democrat, blasted the court's ruling and also Texas lawmakers for trying to "impose their supposed...

Bill Bloom
3d ago

the Sheriff needs to be fired if he fails to follow the laws of Texas. its so simple "a sin is a sin" so if he would arrest car jacker the he has no option but to arrest some getting a abortion. ITS THE LAW

Sir Lancelot
3d ago

the sheriff needs to be reminded that he cannot pick and choose laws he will enforce he took a oath to enforce all laws

FM
3d ago

Do you know how many stupid laws there are in the books??? A law is a law… seriously? Truth be said there is no male equivalency to pregnancy because if there was, this conversation would not even be taking place.

