Shelton, CT

Subway Moving Global Headquarters From Milford to Shelton

NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton. Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company. “We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Metro-North announces expansion of service in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The President of MTA Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi announced that new train schedules will go into effect on Sunday, July 10 and the MTA will add additional trains systemwide. “As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well, Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
LITCHFIELD, CT
WTNH

2 in custody after Hartford credit union robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said. According to the Hartford Police Department, the robbery occurred at Cencap Bank on Main Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Town Manager Leaving for Plainville Post

North Branford Town Manager Michael Paulhus, shown here at the June 21 Town Council meeting, will leave his post of 9 years on August 5 in order to take on his new role as town manager for the Town of Plainville. Image Capture from Totoket TV/Facebook) After doing his part...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
News 12

Plans for apartments in downtown Fairfield meets strong opposition

Dozens of residents went to a meeting in Fairfield Tuesday as city officials debate a proposal to build apartments, including some affording housing, in the downtown area. People who arrived for the Planning and Zoning meeting say the six-story building with 63 units is just too tall and sits in an area that's crowded and prone to flooding.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Swimmer Found By Divers In Candlewood Lake

Divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing while swimming on Candlewood Lake in Fairfield County. The man, in his 20s, was found around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28 in the area of the lake in Brookfield -- near "Chicken Rock,'' -- where he went missing on Friday, June 24.
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Milford mayor addresses recent happenings in the city

(WTNH) — The City of Milford has been in the news lately for a brawl at a beach and there are also questions about the future of one of its most prominent companies. On Memorial Day, the city made headlines when a fight broke out at Walnut Beach. Several were arrested in that case in which some unruly people knocked down police officers and ripped off their body cameras.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Resident Wins $825,000 State Lottery Prize

A Fairfield County resident has claimed an $825,000 lottery prize. Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21, that an unnamed Stamford resident won a 200X lottery prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Newfield Petro Corp., which is located at 582 Newfield Ave. in Stamford, CT Lottery announced. to sign...
STAMFORD, CT

