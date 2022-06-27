Aaron Judge Likely Won't Be Staying With the Yankees
Aaron Judge and the Yankees came to an agreement on a $19 million salary in order to avoid arbitration. While this may sound like good news, it does not guarantee that Judge will return to the Yankees next season. In fact, Ben Maller believes it's more likely that Judge heads some where else.
Ben Maller: "The kryptonite here is age and health and those have been the vulnerable points for Aaron Judge. He is not a 25 year old guy that's only been around for a couple years...He's in the middle of his prime years as an athlete"
Comments / 21