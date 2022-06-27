Aaron Judge Likely Won't Be Staying With the Yankees

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO