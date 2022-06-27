ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jackson Women’s Health Organization files lawsuit after Miss. AG certifies abortion trigger law

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11M0QV_0gNINVUk00

MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Attorney General took to Twitter on Monday morning certifying that the state has certified the trigger law.

“Today, I certified Mississippi’s trigger law and I am excited for our State to move forward in this new post-Roe era to empower women and promote life,” said AG Lynn Fitch.

Mississippi’s trigger law prohibits abortion except in cases where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life and where pregnancy is caused by rape.

This comes after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn the almost 50-year-old court case of Roe v. Wade.

Hours later, Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed a lawsuit to block the Mississippi Trigger Ban.

Jackson Women’s Health cited a 1998 case, Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice, in their argument while saying, in part, “The Court reaffirmed in Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice that ‘[n]o right is held more sacred...than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person’, and ‘no aspect of life is more personal and private than those having to do with one’s [own] reproductive system.’”

The lawsuit goes on to say, “This ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court in 1998 is still standing and is binding precedent that prevents the State of Mississippi from outlawing abortion regardless of the status of the current federal law.”

For the full legislation in the state of Mississippi on abortion, CLICK HERE.

Roe v. Wade overturned: Which states will ban abortion; where will they remain legal?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi’s average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was $64,133.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Here are new Mississippi laws going into effect July 1

JACKSON, Miss — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi's average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. The national average was $64,133.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi attorney charged with seven crimes, including murder

McComb attorney Robert Lenoir was arrested on a seven-count indictment on Wednesday. Lenoir has been indicted on the charges of murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child endangerment, child abuse and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Lenoir’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has since been...
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

New Mississippi law to reduce catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Friday

A new law that officials hope will curb catalytic converter thefts across the state goes into effect Friday. The new legislation that was passed by legislators earlier this year and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves raises the fine for the crime. Anyone selling the equipment is required to provide an ID and VIN number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi teachers to receive pay increase in July

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teachers in Mississippi will see a larger paycheck starting next month. The new budget year starts Friday, which happens to be the first day of July. This past legislative session lawmakers passed a teacher pay raise. Teachers will receive, on average, a $5,100 increase. Assistant teachers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#State Of Mississippi#Politics State#Lynnfitchag#The Supreme Court
Madison County Journal

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Councilman Kenneth Stokes to host water giveaway Friday at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another water giveaway is slated for Friday morning, in the wake of the latest boil water notice issued for the city of Jackson. At 9 a.m. Friday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will be giving away water at 3450 Albermarle Rd., in Jackson. The giveaway comes...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Which photo IDs are allowed for Mississippi voters?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Mississippians head to the polls, it’s important for them to know what to bring in order to cast their ballots. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the following IDs are accepted: A driver’s license A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WJTV 12

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Mississippi. The state has been seeing a steady increase in cases since May. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Mississippi was 7th in the nation for new infections last week with more than 10,000 new cases reported. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Announces Sentencing in Two ﻿Exploitation Cases

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy